To my knowledge, no one has reported any ghostly happenings in Stevensville's Fort Owen State Park. If there are any spirits hanging around there, they did not expect all the human activity this year. But, they'll get a break, starting November 1st. That's when the park will close for the winter. They'll re-open it in March, 2022.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO