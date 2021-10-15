US: States Can Order COVID Shots For Younger Kids Next Week

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania is seeing an uptick in vaccinated people being hospitalized with COVID-19. But the same PA Dept of Health report showed unvaccinated people still accounted for 74% of the 4,989 hospitalizations over the last month amidst the highly contagious delta variant. Pennsylvania leaders said the uptick of...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added depression and schizophrenia to the list of underlying health conditions that would put someone at a higher risk for a severe COVID-19 diagnosis. With the CDC adding these mental health conditions to the list, those diagnosed are...
According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
CLEVELAND — The White House has plans to distribute COVID vaccines for 28 million children between 5 and 11 years old. Vaccinations could begin as the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. What You Need To Know. The White House detailed plans to approve the distribution of COVID vaccines...
(CNN) – Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing...
It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included some mood disorders on its list of underlying conditions that can increase a person’s risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with COVID-19. Depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders are now among the health conditions that appear on the CDC’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With guidance expected soon regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of five and 11, the Blue Ridge Health District wants to answer any questions parents might have. The district will be holding a virtual town hall on the rollout and vaccine supply for...
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
It is safe for people, including children, to get a flu shot at the same time as a dose of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If a child is 12 years of age and older, they are already eligible...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The sixth annual Florida Kids and Family Expo will be providing flu shots, booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 in November, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The event from Nov. 13-14 will not only include vaccines but also over 150...
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids ages 5 to 11 sometime in the first two weeks of November, making it possible for younger children to get their first shots before Thanksgiving. “If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval,...
(WASHINGTON) — U.S. regulators are considering revising the rules for COVID-19 vaccines to allow people to opt for a different type of shot for their booster than what they originally received, a move that would enable people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive the Moderna or Pfizer dose as their next shot.
Comments / 7