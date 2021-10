The Point, at the cusp of El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, runs contrary to just about every shopping mall assumption we’ve come to accept as a truism. Driving into it, one does not get lost in a miasma of a parking structure; outdoor parking abounds, with more recently added. The mall has the open affable feel of a small town, with a pleasant park at its center. And though the restaurants are not without chains, even they bring color to the place — thanks to high-steppers like Hopdoddy Burgers, Lil’ Simmzy’s, North Italia, True Food, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. And, most recently, the excellent Little Sister, which replaces the equally excellent Superba.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO