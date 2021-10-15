Google Workspace Business Standard Review

The Apple Watch Series 7 (starting at $399) is Cupertino's latest flagship smartwatch. It offers all the health, safety, and lifestyle features of its highly rated predecessor, but with a larger display that's easier to read, improved dust protection and crack resistance, and a redesigned charging system that takes less time to juice up. Though a minor update from the Series 6, the seventh generation's refinements make an already outstanding smartwatch more practical for everyday tasks like reading and responding to texts, checking the time when your wrist is down, tracking your outdoor activities, and monitoring your sleep. The Series 7 is Apple's most attractive and durable wearable yet, and an Editors' Choice award winner.
