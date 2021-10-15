CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Google Workspace Business Standard Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 10 days ago

Google Workspace, formerly known as GSuite, remains one of the top business-class email hosting choices. You get a maximum of 300 users, a hefty 2TB of cloud storage per user, 150 participant video meetings with recordings through Google Meet, and the suite of Google tools that make the platform so popular...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

Google Launches Security Advisory Service, Security to Workspaces

Google has launched a new service group — the Google Cybersecurity Action Team — to provide strategic advisory, compliance, threat intelligence, and incident response services aimed at helping government and corporate clients tackle complex cybersecurity efforts, the company announced today at its Next '21 conference. The Cybersecurity Action Team will...
BUSINESS
Computerworld

Google rolls out new Workspace app integrations, security features

Google added new app integrations and security capabilities to its Workspace productivity suite on Tuesday ahead of its Cloud Next virtual event. The Workspace Marketplace now has 5,300 third-party apps that users can integrate with the various Workspace tools, Google said. Among the newest is an integration between two of its collaboration tools, Chat and the recently rebranded Spaces (formerly Chat Rooms), and Jira, Atlassian’s popular work management app for software developers.
SOFTWARE
Pocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 6 initial review: Starting fresh

(Pocket-lint) - The Pixel 6 is undoubtedly the worst kept tech secret in recent years. Predominantly because Google hasn’t really wanted to keep it a secret. Instead of keeping hush on the leaks when they first surfaced, Google confirmed them and has been pushing big marketing bucks behind the phone in the run up to the official announcement.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Hangouts#Google Meet#Google Apps#Google Inbox#Gmail#Microsoft#Google Workspace Pricing#Business Standard
9to5Google

Google’s ‘Work Safer’ bundles Pixel, Workspace, Chromebooks, & security tools for businesses

At Cloud Next ’21, Google announced “Work Safer” as a one-stop offering for small businesses, enterprises, and public sector institutions looking to equip and protect employees amid hybrid work. It starts with Google Workspace for collaboration and communication tools. Users specifically get the “enterprise-grade versions” of Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive,...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Google Workspace Has More Than 3 Billion Users

Productivity suites are a dime-a-dozen nowadays, but the market is dominated by Microsoft and Google. Workspace by Google has been developing and gaining steam over time, hoping to edge in on Microsoft’s lead in the market. At Google’s Cloud Next conference (via Tech Radar) the company announced that Workspace has more than 3 billion users.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google's setting new standards for device performance in Android 12

Even though Android 12 was technically released last week, it still has yet to make its way to any actual device — at least as a stable build. That doesn't mean we can't learn a little more about what Google's changed behind the scenes, of course. A new compatibility definition document, or CDD, has been released alongside Android 12, granting some insight into the agreement manufacturers must enter to continue releasing devices.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Searchengine Journal

Google On Small Business SEO & How it’s Changing

Google’s John Mueller suggests the way small businesses do SEO is changing in a way that industry experts aren’t keeping up with. Much of the content on the web aimed at helping small businesses is based on an “old school” way of doing things, Mueller says. He goes on to...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) review

The Nest Doorbell is a beautifully designed bit of kit. Resembling a futuristic device sent to guard your home, it records clear footage when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, and even identifies when packages are left or taken, as well as animals and recognize faces. However, if you want more than three hours of video storage or facial recognition though, you’ll need a Nest Aware subscription.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Google To Expand Android Work Profiles To More Workspace Users

Most people use only one phone as their daily driver, and thus, they use that same phone for work and play. Sometimes, however, we want to have our work and play apps separated. This is where Android work profiles come in. According to a blog post, Google is going to be making this feature available to more users in the Android ecosystem.
CELL PHONES
Searchengine Journal

Google Changes Review Structured Data Requirements

Google updated the requirements for review structured data. Failure to follow Google’s structured data requirements can make a web page ineligible to be shown for a rich result in the search engine results pages (SERPs) for review related keyword searches. Review Featured Snippets. Successfully implemented review structured data can make...
INTERNET
Computerworld

As Google moves to reshape Workspace, barriers to business adoption remain

Google has been boasting since at least June that Workspace, its productivity and collaboration platform, has 3 billion users, highlighting the huge scale of its largely consumer customer base. But for business adoption, the company still faces several barriers to wrestling market share from its biggest rival, Microsoft’s Office 365.
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro initial review: A proper flagship phone

(Pocket-lint) - If Google's Pixel line of phones appeared to stumble in 2020, then 2021 is all about coming back stronger. The Pixel 5 launched as a mid-range device, seemingly stepping away from flagship ambitions and, while it offered some interesting elements, to many it felt as though it lacked ambition. It was, ironically, the perfect phone for 2020.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz continues to improve and prioritize corporate and user security. Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users’ data and improve business efficiency.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Google Will Pay Up to $250,000 for Android Enterprise Exploits

Google's new Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program will pay security researchers up to $250,000 for exploits affecting Pixel smartphones running Android Enterprise. The company announced its latest bug bounty program in a blog post highlighting several enterprise-focused security upgrades introduced with Android 12, such as "improving password complexity controls to make it easier to protect company data, and disabling USB signaling on company-owned devices to limit USB-based attacks," among other feature updates.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Google Pixel 6 Pro review

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an exciting challenger to some of the very best smartphones on the market. While we haven’t yet had the chance to put all its features through their paces, it’s shaping up to be a powerful handset, with a top-end camera and a lot of other highlights for those who want the purest version of an Android phone.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse Review

Sustainability is a priority for tech companies, and just about every device manufacturer seems to be racing forward to employ new innovations that consider natural resources in its design. Among them is Microsoft, which has pledged to put an end to single-use plastics in its products by 2025, and will pursue zero-waste operations by 2030. We’re already seeing the fruits of Microsoft’s green promise with the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse ($24.99), a wireless mouse made of 20% recycled ocean plastic and packed in 100% recyclable packaging. That’s the gist of it—there's not much else to this mouse. Microsoft keeps things basic, really basic, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for mobile use with a compact laptop.
ADVOCACY
PC Magazine

Apple Watch Series 7 Review

The Apple Watch Series 7 (starting at $399) is Cupertino's latest flagship smartwatch. It offers all the health, safety, and lifestyle features of its highly rated predecessor, but with a larger display that's easier to read, improved dust protection and crack resistance, and a redesigned charging system that takes less time to juice up. Though a minor update from the Series 6, the seventh generation's refinements make an already outstanding smartwatch more practical for everyday tasks like reading and responding to texts, checking the time when your wrist is down, tracking your outdoor activities, and monitoring your sleep. The Series 7 is Apple's most attractive and durable wearable yet, and an Editors' Choice award winner.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy