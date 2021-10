Whenever anyone asks us where to get the best drinks at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, we always point them in the direction of the Watering Hole in Jurassic Park. This little stand serves up some delicious mixed cocktails and frozen drinks, but a brand new beverage has joined the pack. After the food offerings were removed from this stand, an additional alcoholic drink named the “Fossilizer” was added to the menu. We were dying to get our hands on one of the new Jurassic World plastic cups and decided to get a Fossilizer to go along with it.

