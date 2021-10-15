CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, Goldman Sachs rise; Duck Creek, Corsair Gaming fall

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Goldman Sachs Inc., up $14.87 to $406.07.

The investment bank’s earnings jumped 60% as corporate deals surged this summer, bringing in millions in fees.

Alcoa Inc., up $7.40 to $56.

The company delivered record profits, announced a dividend and increased its share buyback program as aluminum prices surged.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $11.29 to $34.94.

The company, which makes software for the insurance industry, issued a sales forecast that disappointed investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $15.31 to $190.55.

The logistics company reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Corsair Gaming Inc., down $2.19 to $24.79.

The maker of video gaming gear said its third-quarter revenue would come in below analysts’ estimates as supply chain issues hurt its sales.

Amazon.com Inc., up $109.16 to $3,409.02.

Companies that rely on spending by consumers rose after a surprisingly strong report on September retail sales.

Prologis Inc., up $1.25 to $136.98.

The real estate investment trust reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.79 to $80.90.

The brokerage reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

