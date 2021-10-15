Alcoa, Goldman Sachs rise; Duck Creek, Corsair Gaming fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Goldman Sachs Inc., up $14.87 to $406.07.
The investment bank’s earnings jumped 60% as corporate deals surged this summer, bringing in millions in fees.
Alcoa Inc., up $7.40 to $56.
The company delivered record profits, announced a dividend and increased its share buyback program as aluminum prices surged.
Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $11.29 to $34.94.
The company, which makes software for the insurance industry, issued a sales forecast that disappointed investors.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $15.31 to $190.55.
The logistics company reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Corsair Gaming Inc., down $2.19 to $24.79.
The maker of video gaming gear said its third-quarter revenue would come in below analysts’ estimates as supply chain issues hurt its sales.
Amazon.com Inc., up $109.16 to $3,409.02.
Companies that rely on spending by consumers rose after a surprisingly strong report on September retail sales.
Prologis Inc., up $1.25 to $136.98.
The real estate investment trust reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.79 to $80.90.
The brokerage reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.
