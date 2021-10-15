Small plane makes hard landing on Fire Island beach; All passengers ok

A small plane made a hard, emergency landing on a beach on Fire Island Friday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded after a six-seat Cessna 182Q landed in Kismet, the westernmost beach community on Fire Island, around 3 p.m.

The pilot had a hard, nose-first landing.

Three passengers were on board the plane.

One was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being handled by Fire Island National Seashore.

