Suffolk County, NY

Small plane makes hard landing on Fire Island beach; All passengers ok

 9 days ago

A small plane made a hard, emergency landing on a beach on Fire Island Friday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded after a six-seat Cessna 182Q landed in Kismet, the westernmost beach community on Fire Island, around 3 p.m.

The pilot had a hard, nose-first landing.

Three passengers were on board the plane.

One was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being handled by Fire Island National Seashore.

