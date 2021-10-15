Continuous scrolling comes to mobile Google Search

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...

INTERNET ・ 26 DAYS AGO