CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Legionnaires outbreak persists at Portland apartment complex

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials have confirmed that a North Portland apartment complex had a new case of Legionnaires’ disease in late September, the latest in an outbreak attributed to the waterborne illness since January.

The Multnomah County Health Department said the outbreak at Rosemount Court, the affordable housing complex for people age 55 and older has resulted in 10 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’, including one death, and four presumptive cases.

In January, the county said an outbreak at the North Dekum Street building had killed one person and hospitalized three others, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. About 100 residents temporarily left while the county shut off the water and disinfected the system.

The disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella, which lives in water and is spread when humans breathe small droplets containing the bacteria.

While the building management, Northwest Housing Alternatives, has offered to permanently relocate some residents, many have struggled to find affordable housing, according to an Oregon Public Broadcasting report.

Multnomah County spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said the county has worked with Legionella experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who have said it’s not uncommon for Legionnaires’ cases to linger after a water system has been disinfected.

“The most recent case suggests there is still some risk to Rosemont Court residents, but it’s hard to quantify,” she said. “We are working with them on multiple fronts.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Officials in Arizona have reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the virus as of Monday. In all, Arizona has seen 1,149,982 COVID-19 cases and 20,861 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. One death was subtracted Monday from the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Pritzker: Prepare now to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials and pediatricians urged parents Monday to start preparing to have their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 when shots become available as early as next week. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health is constructing a distribution program for low-dose vaccines which...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Health
The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy