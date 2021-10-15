CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Major indexes ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%.

Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.11 points, or 0.7%, to 4,471.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.20 points, or 1.1%, to 35,294.76.

The Nasdaq rose 73.91 points, or 0.5%, to 14,897.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.52 points, or 0.4%, to 2,265.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.03 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 548.51 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 317.80 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.57 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 715.30 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 4,688.28 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,009.06 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.80 points, or 14.7%.

