Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

By Jim Wyatt
tennesseetitans.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday at Saint Thomas Sports Park to continue preparations for Monday's game vs the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. Some quick hits after Friday's practice:. -Julio Jones is ready to go. The Titans receiver said so himself on Friday...

www.tennesseetitans.com

NFL
tennesseetitans.com

