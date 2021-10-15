Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in a wild one on Monday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest…. The game was on the line. The Bills, facing a 4th and 1 at the Titans three-yard line with just 22 seconds left, were on the verge of finishing off a long drive for a touchdown, and a win. The Titans, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, had something else in mind. At the snap, the seemingly improbable happened. Bills quarterback Josh Allen got the ball, and he was stifled at the line by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who table-topped Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, for no gain on a QB sneak. It was game over, and celebration on. "We anticipated the sneak," Simmons said. "That's the play I thought they were going to run, and they did. I just put my big arms around him, and he was short. … I knew he was short."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO