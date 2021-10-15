CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schreiber: Call To Action – Cattlemen and Consumers

In the last 6 months there has been a lot of attention given to our broken and dysfunctional cattle markets. We have had Congressional hearings; President Biden and Ag Secretary Vilsack have spoken to market concentration in the meat supply chain and the need for reform or penalty action. We have...

