Remember when we just had to beat that snake game on our Nokia phones? For most, including me, I spent hours and hours on snake alone! I still think hands down the Nokia phones were the best ever. Sure you couldn’t take any pictures or watch movies. But by golly, it was reliable and held up to it’s reputation of not easily breakable. Sure now that I’ve upgraded to the latest iPhone 13 I found out Nokia is bringing out the blast from the past with the 6310 brick! They have given it some current technology but it still has the old style number pad and the snake game! Get a peak at the phone..

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO