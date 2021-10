FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Tailored Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Brandy Richardson as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 8, 2021. Ms. Richardson joins Tailored Brands with more than 20 years of experience in finance, business transformation, strategic planning and execution, capital allocation, investor relations, process improvement and technical accounting. Brandy is well known as a progressive leader who builds and inspires winning teams to accelerate business performance. She will serve on the Company’s Executive Committee and have responsibility for Enterprise Analytics, Strategy, Real Estate, Risk Management and Loss Prevention, as well as all aspects of the Finance organization.

