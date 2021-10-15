CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli company breaks ground on ‘Mammoth Solar Project’ in US Midwest

Cleveland Jewish News
 10 days ago

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan participated in a groundbreaking on Thursday of the Mammoth Solar project in the heart of the Midwest, which is expected to be the largest solar field in the United States. The project is being built by Doral...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Indiana State
Newsbug.info

Ground broken on large solar farm project in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY — Doral Renewables LC held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a massive solar project in Starke and Pulaski counties. Gov. Eric Holcomb was on hand for the ceremony, which was held at the Melody Drive-in in Knox. The drive-in is located adjacent to ground to be used for the project.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
pv-magazine.com

Indian coal company seeking consultant for 250 MW floating solar project

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, has opened bids from project management consultants to provide services for a 250 MWp (DC) floating solar power plant that is being developed in the Indian state of Telangana. The floating solar plant, which will be built at the Lower Manair...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNYT

Latham-based company breaks ground on clean-energy facility

Plug Power, headquartered in Latham, is bringing green jobs to Genesee County. The company is building a green hydrogen plant there. It's part of New York's plan to greatly reduce its carbon footprint over the next 30 years. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy. It can provide clean power...
LATHAM, NY
Eric Holcomb
wkvi.com

Mammoth Solar a Milestone in Israel-U.S. Relationship, Says Ambassador

Not only would the Mammoth Solar Project bring a 13,000-acre solar farm to Starke and Pulaski counties, it’s also a milestone in the Israel-U.S. relationship. That’s according to Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan. “This project, led by Doral Energy, a pioneer in solar energy, is a shining...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
drgnews.com

Project focuses on diversifying Midwest farms

Two Iowa State University researchers will join a five-year project that seeks to make Midwestern agriculture more resilient by moving away from the dominant corn-soybean rotation. The $10 million project is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Iowa State joins Purdue University researchers, who say, “Growing...
AGRICULTURE
cryptoslate.com

Ripple announces $44 million fund for solar energy projects in the US

Ripple recently entered a strategic ESG investment partnership with Lincoln-based financial services company Nelnet, through a $44 million joint clean energy fund for solar energy projects in the US, according to the official press release. In a bid to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, the joint investment will fund clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

US solar project gives clean energy proponents a beacon of hope

IMF warns of need to be ‘very, very vigilant’ over rising inflation risks. The global economy is entering a phase of inflationary risk, the IMF warned on Tuesday, as it called on central banks to be “very, very vigilant” and take early action to tighten monetary policy should price pressures prove persistent; resurgent consumer demand in the US is feeding hopes of a strong holiday shopping season but that demand is further straining supply chains and many large retailers are stocking up on merchandise much earlier than usual; and a huge solar array on Colorado’s southern High Plains will officially launch this week, giving green energy proponents a new beacon for their cause.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCTV

City of Quincy breaks ground on first-ever solar panel field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The work on the first-ever solar panel field in Quincy is now underway. “The solar panels will be bidirectional panels that will be able to absorb sunlight from the top and they will single access track the sun’s movement across the sky,” said utility director, Robin Ryals.
QUINCY, FL
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett declares tackling climate a new Israeli national security interest

Israel on Sunday approved a new plan to combat climate change, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declaring the “climate crisis” to be a new Israeli national security interest. The plan, developed jointly by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar and...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

