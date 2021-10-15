CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Game 1

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Dalbec is on the bench for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday,...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
WEEI Sports Radio

It's the end of the line for the 2021 Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end thanks to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in Houston.
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MassLive.com

Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 1: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s time for Game 1 of the 2021 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros Friday night as the 2021 MLB Playoffs continue at Minute Maid Park. The Red Sox and Astros faceoff again just three years after their 2018 matchup, when the Red Sox punched their ticket to the World Series. Now, Boston comes in as the lower seed, but does so having knocked off the American’s League top seed, the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
NESN

Why Chris Sale (Not Nathan Eovaldi) Will Start ALCS Game 1 For Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora threw everyone a curveball — or, more appropriately, a wipeout slider — Thursday when he announced Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Nathan Eovaldi could’ve taken the ball Friday night in Houston on regular...
MLive.com

Red Sox vs. Rays - ALDS Game 4 (10/11/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

(Red Sox lead 2-1) When: Monday, October 11. Where: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. It was a wild night in Boston in game three. The BoSox and Rays traded runs throughout the first nine innnings, but extras were going to be needed to decide a winner. The battle would be drawn out until the 13th inning. In the top-half, the Rays came close to scoring when Kevin Kiermaier drove a line-drive off the right-field wall, hitting Boston right fielder Hunter Renfroe and going over the wall. The umpires ended up ruiling it a ground rule double, forcing Yandy Diaz, who crossed home plate, back to third.
CBS Boston

Who’s Pitching For Red Sox And Rays In Game 4 At Fenway?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays was an incredible spectacle. It was also a bit taxing. The visiting Rays got just two innings out of starter Drew Rasmussen, ultimately using nine pitchers in the losing effort. The Red Sox got five innings out of starter Nathan Eovaldi, thus limiting them to only needing six pitchers. But one of those relievers was Nick Pivetta, who had been slated to start Monday night’s Game 4. So, with all of that in mind, who will actually be starting for these teams when...
Connecticut Post

E-Rod to start Game 3 for Red Sox against Astros' Urquidy

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox insist Eduardo Rodriguez isn't the same pitcher who gave up 12 runs in two starts against the Astros in the regular season. And he says he isn't the same guy who faced them in his playoff debut four years ago, either. “A couple of...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat for Game 2

Vazquez isn't starting Game 2 of the ALCS against Houston on Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Vazquez drew the start in the series opener and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Kevin Plawecki will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Strikes out eight in Game 3

Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in five innings during Sunday's win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi gave up a two-run homer in the top of the first inning Sunday but...
NESN

Hunter Renfroe Gets Game 4 Started With First-Inning Web Gem For Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe provided some impactful defense for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning of Monday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Renfroe went all-out in pursuit of a fly ball hit to right-center field by Rays lead-off man Randy Arozarena and hauled...

