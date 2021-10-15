Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Game 1

(Red Sox lead 2-1) When: Monday, October 11. Where: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. It was a wild night in Boston in game three. The BoSox and Rays traded runs throughout the first nine innnings, but extras were going to be needed to decide a winner. The battle would be drawn out until the 13th inning. In the top-half, the Rays came close to scoring when Kevin Kiermaier drove a line-drive off the right-field wall, hitting Boston right fielder Hunter Renfroe and going over the wall. The umpires ended up ruiling it a ground rule double, forcing Yandy Diaz, who crossed home plate, back to third.
Comments / 0