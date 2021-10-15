CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear a snippet of Rob Thomas’ holiday duet with Ingrid Michaelson

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Thomas‘ holiday album Something About Christmas Time is out next week, but you don’t have to wait to hear a preview of one of the duets that’s featured on the project. Ingrid Michaelson joins Rob for a version of “Christmas...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video

Carlos Santana has released a music video for a track called "Move", his new collaboration with Matchbox Twenty singer/songwriter Rob Thomas and American Authors. The song comes from Santana's forthcoming album, "Blessing And Miracles", which hits stores this Friday (October 15th). Carlos had this to say about the track, "'Move' came about very much like how 'Smooth' happened.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The 5 Best Ingrid Andress Songs, So Far

Within the past two years, Ingrid Andress has emerged as one of country music's most promising new stars. With her talent as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Andress is poised to see a successful career in country music. The Berklee College of Music graduate is already on the right track with her Top 5 debut single "More Hearts Than Mine" and her debut album, Lady Like, which charted within the Top 10. She has a handful of award nominations under her belt from country music awards shows such as the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. She was also nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2021, including Best New Artist, Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and Best Country Album for Lady Like. At the 2021 CMA Awards, Andress is one of the nominees in the New Artist of the Year category alongside Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton and HARDY. While Andress continues to forge her path as a country artist, here are five of her best songs, so far.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ingrid Michaelson Announces 15th Annual Holiday Hop Performance For December 5, Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition Out November 5

For the 15th straight year, singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will be doing a Holiday Hop performance at New York City’s Webster Hall. Around Christmas time each year, Michaelson has performed her signature holiday shows. After last year’s virtual show due to covid-19, Michaelson will be back in front of a live crowd like usual. This year’s show will take place on December 5, and will consist of tracks of her album Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition. Tickets to show will begin to be sold on Friday, October 22. The New York Times describes Michaelson’s holiday music as “ukulele-drenched ditties in holiday wrapping.”
MUSIC
104.1 WIKY

New music roundup: Elton John & Stevie Nicks, Rob Thomas and more

Today’s New Music Friday offerings involve two legends, a rising star and a couple of Christmas songs. Among the many, many stars who Elton John sings with on his new album The Lockdown Sessions is Stevie Nicks: The two have recorded a duet called “Stolen Car.” “When I say bucket list artists I want to work with, Stevie Nicks is right up there,” says Elton of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman. “She is completely her own person with her own sense of style and just the most amazing vocalist and it was a dream come true when she agreed to be on the track.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Michaelson
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Bebe Winans
Person
Abby Anderson
995qyk.com

Adele’s Dream Duet Partner: Chris Stapleton

Adele recently did an interview of 73 questions with Vogue magazine and ended up doing like 95 questions instead. One of the last questions was “Who would be your dream duet partner? to which she replied, “Chris Stapleton, Whoa.”. While she didn’t elaborate on the would-be duet, her answer was...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Katy Perry sings the Beatles in Gap’s new holiday campaign

This holiday, all you need is love, Katy Perry and some outfits from the Gap. Katy stars in the clothing retailer’s new holiday campaign, singing the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” In the commercials, Katy gets up, gets dressed, gets in a car and is driven to a set of a Gap commercial, where she sings the Fab Four’s 1967 number-one hit while people and couples frolic around her, all sporting Gap winter wear as artificial snow falls.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Ten years ago today, Michael Bublé released ‘Christmas’

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when Michael Bublé wasn’t synonymous with holiday music. But for the last decade, he and the holiday season have gone hand-in-hand — because ten years ago today, on October 25, 2011, he released his album Christmas. The album, Michael’s fifth major-label...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time#Snippet#Abc Audio
mix929.com

Train’s holiday album ‘Christmas in Tahoe’ inspires Hallmark movie

In 2015, Train released their holiday album Christmas in Tahoe, which included the band’s hit covers of Donny Hathaway‘s “This Christmas” and Slade‘s “Merry Christmas Everybody.” Now the album has inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie of the same name. Christmas in Tahoe the movie, which will premiere during Hallmark’s annual...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Back for more cheap thrills: Sean Paul & Sia reunite for “Dynamite”

Five years ago, Sia scored her first U.S. number-one hit with “Cheap Thrills,” her collaboration with Sean Paul. Now, the two have reunited for a new single, “Dynamite” — and Sean Paul says working with Sia again was “magic.”. Sean Paul says he always knew he and Sia would do...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
mix929.com

Hear ABBA’s “new” single — originally recorded in 1978

“Just a Notion,” the new single released from ABBA‘s much-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, isn’t really that new at all. ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says “Just a Notion” was originally recorded toward the end of 1978, and was probably destined for their album Voulez-Vous, but he claims he doesn’t “have a clue” why it didn’t make the final cut.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Khalid gives fans a “Present,” announces December EP, ‘Scenic Drive’

Khalid has dropped a new song, which is our first taste of an EP he plans to release in December. The song is called “Present,” and in a statement, Khalid explains “My mom raised me on R&B and whether it’s the harmonies or melodies, it will always be a part of my music. ‘Present’ is just the beginning and I love that it has a dual meaning.”
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! song of the day: Hiss Golden Messenger delivers new holiday album with “Grace”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Just in time for “the most wonderful time of the year,” Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) has released a new holiday album. O Come All Ye Faithful features his take on standards, covers (Woody Guthrie, Spiritualized, and Creedence Clearwater Revival,” some gospel hymns and original tracks.
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy