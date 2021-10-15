Hear a snippet of Rob Thomas’ holiday duet with Ingrid Michaelson

Within the past two years, Ingrid Andress has emerged as one of country music's most promising new stars. With her talent as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Andress is poised to see a successful career in country music. The Berklee College of Music graduate is already on the right track with her Top 5 debut single "More Hearts Than Mine" and her debut album, Lady Like, which charted within the Top 10. She has a handful of award nominations under her belt from country music awards shows such as the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. She was also nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2021, including Best New Artist, Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and Best Country Album for Lady Like. At the 2021 CMA Awards, Andress is one of the nominees in the New Artist of the Year category alongside Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton and HARDY. While Andress continues to forge her path as a country artist, here are five of her best songs, so far.

