CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA Panel Recommends Moderna Booster for Seniors and Vulnerable Groups

By Claire Bugos
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An FDA panel voted to recommend the authorization of Moderna booster shots at least six months after primary vaccination. The groups eligible for the third dose would be the same as those authorized for a Pfizer booster. If approved by FDA officials, the move will greatly increase the number...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Street.Com

Second Johnson & Johnson Shot? Here’s What the FDA Advisor Panel Said

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that adults over the age of 18, who have already received an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report and Janssen’s COVID vaccine, receive a second dose of the vaccine two months after initial inoculation.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Fda Panel Recommends#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 booster shots given the all clear by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
CNET

Moderna booster gets FDA authorization: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday for everyone age 65 and older, adults who are at risk of severe COVID-19 disease and adults with "frequent institutional or occupational exposure."
PHARMACEUTICALS
nbcboston.com

Moderna, J&J, Pfizer: 5 Things to Know About COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

With additional booster shots nearing authorization, questions surrounding the extra doses are rising. The Food and Drug Administration's panel of experts is expected to evaluate boosters for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson this week to determine if they will recommend them for emergency use. Pfizer's booster shot has already been approved for such use in certain populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

FDA authorizes two more COVID-19 boosters with mix-and-match strategy

As expected, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted authorizations for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots. In addition, the FDA has also authorized the mix-and-match approach to booster shots, meaning someone who, for example, received the Moderna vaccination initially doesn’t necessarily need to get the Moderna booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Moderna and J&J Booster Shots Finally Approved by FDA

Booster shots of Moderna (MRNA.O) and Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines are finally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency also said that Americans can choose a different shot from their original vaccine as a booster. Many countries including the UK have backed mix-and-match strategies for the widely used AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) vaccine, which is not authorized in the United States yet but is based on a viral vector technology similar to J&J’s vaccine.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy