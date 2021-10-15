CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet-Focused First Aid Kits

Cover picture for the articleThe Huggin Pawz Pet First Aid Kit is a solution for pet owner to incorporate into their home that will help them keep their furry friend supported...

Keep Your Pet Happy & Healthy With This Affordable Allergy Testing Kit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Much like Spring, Fall is another time of the year where allergies can really start kicking in -- and your four-legged friend is not invulnerable to the ah-choos. Prevent little Fido's itchy skin, upset stomach,...
PET SERVICES
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Miso, of Animal Aid

Meet Miso. Miso was rescued along with her siblings, living outdoors. She is about 8 weeks old and is getting along well with cats and dogs of all ages and sizes. Miso is a curious little lady. For more information, message infoanimalaidswmi@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.
PETS
northernexpress.com

Me-OW! State’s First Pet Diagnosed with COVID-19

As of last week, Michigan officially has its first COVID-positive pet: a domestic shorthair cat living in Ingham County. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the cat’s test results were positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) and reported that the cat had close contact with its owners, who were confirmed to have COVID-19 about a week before the cat became ill. The cat was tested after it began to sneeze and has since recovered.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

First Michigan pet tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A house cat from Ingham County is the first pet in Michigan with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says numerous pets have tested positive for the illness around the country, but the domestic shorthair cat is the first confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Furry
WWLP 22News

First aid basics everyone should know

(Mass Appeal) – We are making the most of National Health Education Week by dedicating our entire program to the health of the human body and mind. Louise Cardellina, Physicians Assistant from American Family Care, starts us off today, walking us through some first aid basics everyone should know.
HEALTH
Babylon Beacon

Pets, Pets, Pets

Words of the wise from Jax, a chubby tabby cat: “ It is important to count your blessings, but also to take your blessings seriously, especially when your blessings come from clergy.” That’s because Jax’s adoption from Last Hope Animal Rescue was a blessing, and it appears a cathedral played a big part in his going home.
PETS
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle-express.com

Dresden First Aid Closet in desperate need of wheelchairs

YATES COUNTY -- The Dresden United Methodist Church's First Aid Closet, one of Yates County's most important resources for no cost medical equipment, is appealing to the public for the return or donation of wheelchairs. Volunteer Elsie Goodman reports the First Aid Closet is down to their last two for loaning out to people in need.
YATES COUNTY, NY
wcti12.com

Smart 911 app a big aid for Onslow first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County’s 911 center makes it easier to get critical information so first responders can get to emergencies faster. Smart 911 is an app that takes about five minutes to set up and it asks you to add things like your address, medical conditions, and even information about your pets, all to make sure first responders have everything they need for your emergency.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
ValleyCentral

‘Stop the Bleed:’ Pharr EMS to host first aid classes

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr EMS will host first-aid classes specific for bleeding emergencies. Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council will also host “Stop the Bleed” which will teach residents life-saving techniques. The classes will be at the Downtown Park Amphitheater from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m....
PHARR, TX
Free Lance-Star

RACSB offers Mental Health First Aid training courses

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer online classes in Mental Health First Aid, which teaches attendees about recognizing signs and symptoms of substance abuse disorders. Since 2014, more than 2,500 local community members have completed the free training, which helps them gain skills to offer assistance in a...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Saipan Tribune

CGC certifies 37 DFEMS cadets in Mental Health First Aid

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center recently certified 37 Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services cadets in Youth Mental Health First Aid, as well as shared a presentation on stress management. Cadets of the 14th cycle of the fire academy learned about the different types of stress, how...
MENTAL HEALTH
gmcr.org

Community Spotlight: Mental Health First Aid

This week on Community Spotlight, Candice Burke will host Marie Weil, a local Clinical Psychologist. Marie will be here to discuss Mental Health First Aid training, as well as classes to relieve chronic pain. Grant County Coronavirus Update October 9th, 2021 Grant County Coronavirus Update is a local radio show...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Federal Grant Will Help Train First Responders on Mental Health First Aid

The weight of the pandemic has led to rising reports of mental health issues. Now thousands of first responders will get training to help people experiencing those issues. The help comes thanks to a federal grant, and the work of people at Wheeler. The health care facility is getting more than $600,000 over the next six years that they will put toward teaching first responders how to help people who may be struggling with their mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cold or COVID? Pediatricians’ offices are swamped with parents trying to find out

With schools back in session in-person, kids are back to their normal, snotty selves. And pediatricians’ offices are abnormally swamped. “It’s probably not been this busy since the H1N1 epidemic in 2010,” said David Wolfson, medical director of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics, which encompasses about 60 practices in the Pittsburgh area. “The numbers are really record-setting.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens to train 27,000 pharmacists in mental health first aid

Walgreens is expanding mental health first aid training to 27,000 of its pharmacists, the company said Oct. 21. The retail pharmacy giant introduced mental health first aid training in 2019, offering the training first to certain employees in its human resources department and later to some pharmacy staff. Walgreens is now beginning to expand the training for all its pharmacists, prioritizing its locations in areas most affected by the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Dental Care Clinic Being Held At The David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adults and kids as young as two can get free dental care today. The non-profit Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh hosts its free dental clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center until 1 p.m. Saturday. Dentists are providing exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and are doing root canal work. Much of the work being done can easily cost patients thousands of dollars. But at the clinic, it’s free thanks to volunteers and donors. “If you don’t take care of your oral hygiene, it can cause infection, it can cause pain, it wears on your system, and it’s something we can at least start to take care of, and it’s very crucial,” Rocky Bleier, a supporter of the clinic, said. The clinic began at 7 a.m. There are no income or eligibility requirements. If you are in need, the clinic does require proof of vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test, which you can take on-site.
PITTSBURGH, PA

