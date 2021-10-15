CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Brazoria County reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 10 days ago
Brazoria County reported 87 new single-day COVID-19 cases Oct. 15, marking the third straight day in which it reported less than 100 new cases. Of the 87 cases reported on Oct. 15, 17 of them were over two weeks old, according to Brazoria County’s Twitter account....

Community Impact Houston

Texas Supreme Court case challenging high-speed rail project moving forward; 5 Katy commercial projects underway and more top Houston-area news

Read the most popular Houston-area news from the past week. After initially declining to hear a case challenging the construction of a high-speed rail line in Texas, the Texas Supreme Court granted a motion for a rehearing Oct. 15 allowing the case to move forward. Lake Houston-Humble-Kingwood. The New Caney...
HOUSTON, TX
