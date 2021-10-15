CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Public Works – Maclay Bridge to Close for Repairs October 18-22

By Peter Christian
The Missoula County Public Works Department told KGVO News this week that Maclay Bridge, the one-way only bridge that spans the Bitterroot River will be closed from Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22. Public Works Director Erik Dickson explained why the bridge must be closed on both sides...

