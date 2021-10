From fall festivals to holiday parades and fundraisers, check out what is happening locally in Tomball and Magnolia in October and November. Oct. 29-30: Grill at a cook-off Magnolia’s First Baptist Church is hosting a barbecue cook-off at its pumpkin patch. Meat will be provided, and prizes will be awarded for brisket, meat, chicken and open categories. Chefs will meet Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., and the entries will be judged Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The team entry fee is $200. 18525 FM 1488, Magnolia. 281-356-8543.www.m1bc.org/bbq.

