CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

How Living Abroad Helped Me Reclaim My Latinx Identity

By Cindy Lamothe
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long before my first memory is the story of the monkey and the parrot who were madly in love. My first home as an infant was in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and the way my family tells it, our pet monkey fell out the window attempting to kiss our...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
psychologytoday.com

How Getting Uncomfortable Helps Me Grow

When we leave our comfort zones, we experience new situations, which can help us build life skills like courage, resilience, and self-reliance. Taking risks gives us space to discover new passions and interests and become more creative problem-solvers. Progress in life isn’t a straight line, and struggling through challenging experiences...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

How Native American Breweries Are Reclaiming Their Identities Through Beer

The trajectory of contemporary craft beer’s boom in the United States has painted the picture that beer is the domain of white men, which we know from history is certainly not the case. Over the past 18 months or so, though, as the craft beer industry experiences reckonings with its racism and sexism, we have seen stereotypes give way to real growing diversity, equity, inclusion, and representation.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinidad#Reclaim#Textbooks#Honduran#Guatemalan#French#Canadian#Italian#American#Spanish
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
allthatsinteresting.com

Peruvian Pipeline Workers Unearth 800-Year-Old Mass Grave Containing Remains Of Eight People

Uncovered in the ancient city of Chilca, these bodies were buried with a wealth of funerary offerings, including food, shells, and a variety of musical instruments. While working on pipelines near the Peruvian capital of Lima, the natural gas company Calidda recently unearthed eight sets of ancient human remains. This 800-year-old mass grave contains the bodies of both adults and children as well as a wealth of funerary artifacts.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham claims 'smartly-dressed' migrants are traveling to Cancun on a tourist visa and then trying to get across the border

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed Monday that 'smartly-dressed' Brazilian migrants are crossing into the U.S. after flying to Cancun and getting a ride to the border. The South Carolina Republican held a press conference and said he saw a 'tremendous spike in illegal immigrant crossing' during a recent trip to Arizona's Yuma border sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy