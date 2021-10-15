CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, RI

Learning at The Lincoln School

By STUDIO 10
Turnto10.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Medeiros and Serene Sindayiganza of The Lincoln School...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of military takeover in Sudan

The U.S. expressed alarm on Monday over an apparent military coup in Sudan, shortly after the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa was in the country encouraging cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after reports emerged...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Moderna says vaccine is safe for kids 6 to 11

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee is meeting on whether to greenlight Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. And there’s the possibility of another vaccine for young children. Meg Oliver has the details.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, RI
Lincoln, RI
Education
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower 'shocked' by company’s investment in metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the “metaverse,” a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio 10#Learning#The Lincoln School

Comments / 0

Community Policy