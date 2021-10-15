CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

By STAN CHOE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street added to its recent gains Friday as stocks closed higher, driving the S&P 500 to its best week since July. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% for its third straight gain and ended the week 1.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained...

herald-review.com

MarketWatch

Gold futures mark highest finish in almost 6 weeks

Gold futures climbed to their highest settlement in nearly six weeks on Monday, with support from weakness in U.S. Treasury yields offsetting pressure from a rise in the dollar. The precious metal's relatively quiet price action "may wind up being the calm before the storm of a significant market move," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. "Real interest rates are as low as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, which is supportive of gold as rising inflation expectations are outpacing the rise in benchmark interest rates." December gold climbed $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,806.80 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 14, after posting a gain of about 1.6% last week, according to FactSet data.
Herald & Review

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of tech earnings

Stocks gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to another busy week of earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern and roughly 65% of companies in the index made gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 35,764 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
Herald & Review

Wall Street sets more records as earnings season gears up

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ticked further into record heights on Monday, as a better-than-expected profit reporting season gets into higher gear. The S&P 500 rose 21.58 points, or 0.5%, to 4,566.48 and surpassed its last record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high after adding 64.13, or 0.2%, to 35,741.15. The Nasdaq composite picked up 136.51, or 0.9%, to 15,226.71..
#Technology Stocks#Earnings Reports#Nasdaq#Goldman Sachs#Dow#The Federal Reserve
Herald & Review

3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Becoming a millionaire sounds daunting. Indeed, it's not easy, but you can achieve your goal, particularly if you start early. That way, you can benefit from compounding over a longer period. A long period also smooths out that pesky short-term volatility. Based on achieving a certain annualized return, you can also figure out how much you need to invest each month.
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
cheddar.com

Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Close as Stocks End Monday Higher

Stocks began the week on a high note, with two indexes - the Dow and the S&P 500 - each closing at a record high. Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist at Invesco, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he explains why the conditions were in place for a jump during the session and provides insight on inflation concerns in the United States.
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
Herald & Review

Down Days: How to Keep a Level Head in a Volatile Stock Market

For long-term investors, a key to success is knowing how to take the good days with the bad. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Neil Patel, and Jason Hall share their strategies for thinking about their own portfolios when the market is down.
