Julia Haart Teases “a Lot of Surprises” in Store for My Unorthodox Life Season 2

Insecure is coming to its end. After five seasons, the Emmy-winning HBO series is kicking off its final season this Sunday -- but there's still a lot of story to tell. It's all about glowin' up and growin' up for Issa (Issa Rae), who feels stuck in her career and love life after finding out that Lawrence (Jay Ellis) is expecting a baby with his ex, Condola (Christina Elmore). There's also the tension between her and her bestie, Molly (Yvonne Orji), who are both evaluating everything important in their lives.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO