Julia Haart Teases “a Lot of Surprises” in Store for My Unorthodox Life Season 2

On My Block Season 4 takes you back to the rough neighborhood of Freeridge, Los Angeles. It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since the gang (no pun intended) of friends Montse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal banded together. While their lives have changed, no force – not menacing gang wars, messy break-ups, or rivaling class presidencies – could tear them apart forever. This season has lots of ups and downs, but its ending honors each character’s tremendous growth. As they end their journey at Freeridge High with an “Illuminati” themed prom, viewers understand that no matter what you’re going through, the power of friendship can heal all wounds.
Comments / 0