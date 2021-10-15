CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Julia Haart Teases “a Lot of Surprises” in Store for My Unorthodox Life Season 2

wvli927.com
 10 days ago

My Unorthodox Life is getting a second...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart & Family Share the Secret to Succeed in Business at BlogHer Biz Event

It was a family affair at the BlogHer Biz event. Julia Haart and her daughters Miriam and Batsheva Haart from Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life” spoke at BlogHer Biz, an event on Thursday. The event, held both in person in Brooklyn and virtually, featured educational workshops and keynote speakers like the Haarts. PMC’s head of public affairs and communications Brooke Jaffe moderated the panel, and the women talked about a variety of topics like business, family and tips for success. Julia opened up about her past and how she got to where she is now. She was born and raised in an ultra-orthodox Jewish...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Haart
Deadline

‘Love Life’: Anna Kendrick And William Jackson Harper Tease Season 2 & How Their Stories Collide

EXCLUSIVE: Love Life Season 2 is shifting its focus from Anna Kendrick’s Darby Carter to William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins, and Deadline can exclusively reveal the moment their lives intertwine. And that moment requires the show to welcome back one of Darby’s least favorite exes: Magnus Lund (Nick Thune). In an exclusive clip from the premiere below, Marcus and Darby interact at her wedding to Magnus. Season 2, narrated by Keith David, introduces a new slew of characters that are part of Marcus’ journey as a newly single man dating in New York City where he works as a book editor. Newly...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Insecure' Stars Tease What's in Store for Season 5 and an Unexpected Ending (Exclusive)

Insecure is coming to its end. After five seasons, the Emmy-winning HBO series is kicking off its final season this Sunday -- but there's still a lot of story to tell. It's all about glowin' up and growin' up for Issa (Issa Rae), who feels stuck in her career and love life after finding out that Lawrence (Jay Ellis) is expecting a baby with his ex, Condola (Christina Elmore). There's also the tension between her and her bestie, Molly (Yvonne Orji), who are both evaluating everything important in their lives.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘On My Block’ Season 4

On My Block Season 4 takes you back to the rough neighborhood of Freeridge, Los Angeles. It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since the gang (no pun intended) of friends Montse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal banded together. While their lives have changed, no force – not menacing gang wars, messy break-ups, or rivaling class presidencies – could tear them apart forever. This season has lots of ups and downs, but its ending honors each character’s tremendous growth. As they end their journey at Freeridge High with an “Illuminati” themed prom, viewers understand that no matter what you’re going through, the power of friendship can heal all wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

‘Love Life’ Cast and Creators Tease Season Two as “Completely Different Story From a Completely Different Perspective”

Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper and more hit the red carpet at New York City’s DGA Theater for the world premiere of Love Life season two on Sunday. The second season of HBO Max’s anthology series switches its focus from Kendrick’s Darby Carter — who led season one — to Harper’s Marcus Watkins, who is forced to rebuild his life after his marriage unexpectedly implodes and leaves him hoping to find a love that will last.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unorthodox
ComicBook

Locke & Key Creators Tease "Darker" Season 2

At long last, Locke & Key has finally returned to Netflix. The second season of the beloved IDW adaptation returns viewers to Keyhouse for more adventures with Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke, but this installment of the series may seem a little different than the first. This new season not only takes the story to bigger places, it also gets a lot darker. ComicBook.com recently sat down with creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill to discuss what fans can expect and how the creative team approached a second season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wbkb11.com

Dinosaur Gardens wraps season, teases things to come

OSSINEKE, Mich. — The Dinosaur Gardens are now closed for the season. But they went out with a big celebration. People lined up the highway on Saturday for the Dinosaur Gardens’ third annual “Fall–O–Ween.” Families walked the trail and trick–or–treated with various local groups, from businesses to churches. Fittingly, the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy