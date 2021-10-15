Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Frances Kraft is the Community Manager for Weave: The Social Fabric Project. After a career in marketing communications, Frances left the corporate world to teach fifth-grade outside Chicago while examining inequities in the U.S. education system from the inside. She quickly realized that strong relationships between teachers, students, families, and the community were critical to providing connection and changing systems. As a result, her subsequent non-profit work in education centered on community organizing and restorative practices. These same principles apply to her role with Weave, where she builds on relational trust to grow and support the weaver community. Frances is originally from Florida and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Florida. She holds a master’s in teaching from Dominican University, a master’s in education policy and management from Harvard University, and is currently working on a doctorate in organizational and educational leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO