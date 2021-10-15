CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

By New England Patriots
Patriots.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
aspeninstitute.org

Frances Kraft

Frances Kraft is the Community Manager for Weave: The Social Fabric Project. After a career in marketing communications, Frances left the corporate world to teach fifth-grade outside Chicago while examining inequities in the U.S. education system from the inside. She quickly realized that strong relationships between teachers, students, families, and the community were critical to providing connection and changing systems. As a result, her subsequent non-profit work in education centered on community organizing and restorative practices. These same principles apply to her role with Weave, where she builds on relational trust to grow and support the weaver community. Frances is originally from Florida and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Florida. She holds a master’s in teaching from Dominican University, a master’s in education policy and management from Harvard University, and is currently working on a doctorate in organizational and educational leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fellows#The Fellowship#Kse#Bipoc#The New England Patriots#Kraft Group Careers
albuquerqueexpress.com

StreamNetTV Sports Network Announces World Class MMA, Boxing & Wrestling Entertainment

Fundraising Goal to $60 Million 506D PPM Reserved NASDAQ Symbol SNTV. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / StreamNet, Inc. today announced StreamNetTV Sports Network featuring World Class MMA, World Class Boxing, and World Class Wrestling Entertainment. CEO Darryl Payne says, 'I am thrilled knowing we should become the first company in the world to offer Boxing, Wrestling Entertainment, MMA, plus the performance of a popular urban rap recording artist. Over 40 events are scheduled starting in 2022. Combining all four-action pack popular events live in one night is an historical event for subscribers and live attendees. We intend to become one of the most active promoters of sporting events in the USA.
COMBAT SPORTS
bizjournals

Drive by DraftKings' new $60M fund attracts Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones and others

Drive by DraftKings, a venture capital firm backed by Boston-based online sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc. and a handful of local venture investors, plans to invest its $60 million first fund in sports tech and entertainment companies. The firm describes itself as a "multistage" venture capital firm that includes as its...
GAMBLING
TheAtlantaVoice

Gamma Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to Donate $100,000 to FVSU Foundation in Honor of Chapter’s 75th Anniversary

Fort Valley, GA — During this year’s Homecoming at Fort Valley State University (FVSU), scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Men of the Gamma Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., College and Alumni Brothers, will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary as a Chapter on campus. The Gamma Zeta Chapter was chartered on November 11, 1946. Alpha Phi […]
FORT VALLEY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

Robert Kraft-Backed Boom Entertainment on Using Fundraise to Stand Out in Sports Betting

Boom Entertainment, a technology company that makes games for sports betting, casinos and sports media, including its flagship product, the NBC Sports Predictor, announced a $15 million Series A funding round in September. CEO Stephen Murphy joined Cheddar’s "Closing Bell" to expand on how the company plans to use the funds to diversify its gaming offerings by hiring more engineers to develop the stable of apps. He also talked about the star-power backing from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and how his stake in the company will help grow the brand further.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Partnership with Energix

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 13, 2021– Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) today announced that Energix – Renewable Energies Ltd., a leading clean energy company with a global portfolio of sustainable projects, will become an official partner of the Washington Wizards. The Israeli company handles its U.S. operation from Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Partnership with Energix

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 13, 2021– Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) today announced that Energix – Renewable Energies Ltd., a leading clean energy company with a global portfolio of sustainable projects, will become an official partner of the Washington Wizards. The Israeli company handles its U.S. operation from Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy