This upcoming flu season is likely to look and feel different. Now more than ever, we’re mindful of precautions such as washing our hands to help us avoid viruses like the flu and COVID-19. And yet, there is another common disease that is often forgotten – Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. As we continue to be vigilant about taking precautions against COVID-19 and the flu, it is also important for older adults to understand the warning signs of RSV and take the steps necessary to recognize and treat this virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO