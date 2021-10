FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will once again have a patchwork offensive line this weekend when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town. Guard Shaq Mason has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Mason missed last weekend’s win over the Texans with an abdomen injury, which will once again keep him out of action for New England in Week 6. Mason was limited at Thursday’s practice, but did not participate on Friday. Backup lineman Justin Herron, on the other hand, was out of practice on Thursday but returned on Friday. At least the Patriots offensive line should have guard Mike Onwenu back...

