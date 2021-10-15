CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Bears: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 6

By Brandon Carwile
 10 days ago
It’s Bears week, which means the Green Bay Packers will once again look to win a key game against their division rival. Green Bay leads this historic matchup, 101-95-6, which includes four consecutive wins under coach Matt LaFleur. Quite frankly, this rivalry hasn’t been close for quite a while. With Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, the Packers are 20-5 against the Bears. Rodgers has been dominant, and a win Sunday would move Green Bay to 5-1 while sending Chicago to 3-3 heading into a tough matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Justin Fields takes the field for Week 6, he will be the eighth starting Bears quarterback Rodgers has faced in his career. Fields will make his third career start in an attempt to get the Bears’ offense back on track. It won’t be easy for Chicago without their top two running backs and possibly several other key players. Friday’s injury report was less than stellar as 12 players were listed as either out or questionable. Three key defensive starters, including Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, are all carrying a questionable designation.

Although the Bears are limping into this one, the Packers have a chance to return two healthy starting offensive linemen in Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers. They will need to be as close to full strength as possible in trying to combat Chicago’s premier pass rush. Pressuring Rodgers might be their only shot at an upset, but Green Bay has done a great job keeping him upright so far.

With rushing the quarterback being a key factor, let’s see who made it onto this week’s edition of key matchups.

Packers DL Kenny Clark vs. Bears OL James Daniels

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Clark usually has a slow start to the season, but that hasn’t been the case this year, as we’ve seen the Packers Pro Bowl defensive lineman tear through opposing offensive lines. According to Pro Football Focus, Clark is up to 16 pressures on the year but only one sack to show for it. That could change this week if he finds himself matched up with Daniels. Daniels has allowed the most pressures among all Bears linemen with 10. Green Bay has done a good job moving Clark around this season, but this may be a game where they try to exploit a weak link.

Packers RT Billy Turner vs. Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Turner has not been talked about a lot in 2021, but that is usually a good thing for a tackle. Now in his third season with the Packers, Turner has been steady but not perfect. He’s allowed two sacks on the year and the most pressures among Green Bay pass protectors with 11. Meanwhile, Mack has been his usual dominant self with five sacks in five games. Mack typically lines up on the left side, which will put him head-to-head with Turner. This matchup will be worth monitoring if Mack is given the green light to play in Week 6.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Johnson thinks he is up to the challenge of taking on the best wide receiver in the NFL. This week, Johnson said he is “looking forward to the matchup” with Adams, who’s coming off a career day against the Cincinnati Bengals. Adams hauled in 11 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown in Week 5’s win. Johnson has had a strong start to his second NFL season, but is he ready to extinguish Adams’ impressive start to 2021? It will be interesting to see the result of this WR-CB matchup come Sunday.

