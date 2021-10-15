Bills at Titans: Friday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 meeting on Monday Night Football at Nissan Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Did not participate
- RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
- CB Siran Neal (illness)
Limited practice
- LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
Full practice
- OL Jon Feliciano (elbow)
- OL Ryan Bates (ankle)
Notes:
Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans (3-2)
Did not participate
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
- LB Monty Rice (groin)
- LB Bud Dupree (knee)
- RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle)
Limited practice
- FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder)
- OL Rodger Saffld (shoulder)
Full practice
- WR AJ Brown (hamstring)
- WR Chester Rogers (groin)
- CB Caleb Farley (illness)
- LT Taylor Lewan (toe)
- DL Teair Tart (toe)
- WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)
Notes:
Brown was on a snap count in Week 5 while Jones did not play vs. the Jaguars. … Saffold, Lewan are on Titans‘ starting O-line and did play in Week 5. … Dupree had a full practice on Thursday but was downgraded on Friday.
