Bills at Titans: Friday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 meeting on Monday Night Football at Nissan Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Did not participate

  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
  • CB Siran Neal (illness)

Limited practice

  • LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

Full practice

  • OL Jon Feliciano (elbow)
  • OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

Notes:

Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs.

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Did not participate

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
  • LB Monty Rice (groin)
  • LB Bud Dupree (knee)
  • RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle)

Limited practice

  • FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder)
  • OL Rodger Saffld (shoulder)

Full practice

  • WR AJ Brown (hamstring)
  • WR Chester Rogers (groin)
  • CB Caleb Farley (illness)
  • LT Taylor Lewan (toe)
  • DL Teair Tart (toe)
  • WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
  • WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)

Notes:

Brown was on a snap count in Week 5 while Jones did not play vs. the Jaguars. … Saffold, Lewan are on Titans‘ starting O-line and did play in Week 5. … Dupree had a full practice on Thursday but was downgraded on Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

