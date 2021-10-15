CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Week 6 injury report: Drue Tranquill ruled out, 2 questionable

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
The Chargers had their final practice on Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Ravens.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill has been ruled out with a chest injury.

In his absence, rookie Nick Niemann will likely start alongside Kyzir White. Niemann, a summer standout, has yet to log a defensive snap in the regular season.

Safety Nasir Adderley (hip) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) are both questionable. They did not practice on Friday.

Not having Adderley and/or Williams on the field would be a tough blow. Both players have had great seasons thus far.

If Adderley can’t go Alohi Gilman and rookie Mark Webb would fill in if he’s out.

If Williams is not able to play, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton would receive a higher volume of snaps.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

