Gas prices continue to rise in North Carolina

By Bryan Mims, WRAL reporter
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Gas prices are something we love to hate, but what makes this spike different is that we typically see prices fall this time of year. That's because the summer driving season is over, and oil companies switch to the cheaper winter blend, but as with so much of...

