WATCH: Chiefs LG Joe Thuney catching passes in practice with broken hand

If you ever doubted Kansas City Chiefs LG Joe Thuney’s toughness, he put those doubts to rest over the past week.

Thuney played through the majority of the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills with a broken hand. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Thuney didn’t even tell his teammates during the game that he was dealing with an injury.

The sixth-year professional missed the first two days of practice this week for Kansas City, but he made his return to practice on Friday. Thuney wore a thick, club-like cast on his hand and it didn’t seem to limit him at all. Thuney got a full day of work at practice, even participating in the pass-catching warmup for the offensive line.

Yes, that’s right. Thuney was spotted catching passes with a broken hand during practice. Fox 4 KC reporter Harold R. Kuntz captured Thuney hauling in the pass with both hands.

One of the biggest draws of signing a player like Thuney in free agency this past offseason was his availability during the course of his career. He has started in 95-of-95 possible combined regular and postseason games between New England and Kansas City.

With a full practice on Friday that included catching passes with a broken hand, it’s safe to assume that Thuney won’t be missing his first start this week despite the injury and questionable game status designation. Who knows, Thuney might even have a chance to catch a pass against Washington in Week 6.