CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Chiefs LG Joe Thuney catching passes in practice with broken hand

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWhfi_0cSf6zMO00

If you ever doubted Kansas City Chiefs LG Joe Thuney’s toughness, he put those doubts to rest over the past week.

Thuney played through the majority of the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills with a broken hand. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Thuney didn’t even tell his teammates during the game that he was dealing with an injury.

The sixth-year professional missed the first two days of practice this week for Kansas City, but he made his return to practice on Friday. Thuney wore a thick, club-like cast on his hand and it didn’t seem to limit him at all. Thuney got a full day of work at practice, even participating in the pass-catching warmup for the offensive line.

Yes, that’s right. Thuney was spotted catching passes with a broken hand during practice. Fox 4 KC reporter Harold R. Kuntz captured Thuney hauling in the pass with both hands.

One of the biggest draws of signing a player like Thuney in free agency this past offseason was his availability during the course of his career. He has started in 95-of-95 possible combined regular and postseason games between New England and Kansas City.

With a full practice on Friday that included catching passes with a broken hand, it’s safe to assume that Thuney won’t be missing his first start this week despite the injury and questionable game status designation. Who knows, Thuney might even have a chance to catch a pass against Washington in Week 6.

Comments / 0

Related
chiefscrowd.com

Joe Thuney fractured his hand, played through it on Sunday night

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney didn’t miss a snap in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, but it wasn’t because he remained in good health all night. Head coach Andy Reid said that Thuney fractured his hand early in the contest. He was put in a cast and played with it for the rest of [more]
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney won’t practice Wednesday

The Chiefs will practice without a couple of their offensive starters on Wednesday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters before practice that neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor left guard Joe Thuney will take part in the session. Hill injured his quad during last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills while Thuney fractured his [more]
NFL
kshb.com

Hill, Thuney return to practice Friday; Jones, Ward, Bell out for Washington game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least three players in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Coach Andy Reid said Friday defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell (back) will all be out Sunday. None of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kshb.com

Hill, Thuney return to practice; 3 Chiefs players out for Titans game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least three players on Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans. Fullback Michael Burton (pectoral), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and tight end Jody Fortson (achilles) will not play in Sunday's matchup. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward, Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney will play vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (hand), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), left guard Joe Thuney (hand) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) will all suit up for the game. But fullback Michael Burton (pectoral),...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Charvarius Ward
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network#Fox 4 Kc#Chiefs
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy