Hutto is designing several improvements to various intersections along FM 1660. The city expects to begin construction on two of the three projects by the fall of next year. The first project will expand the FM 1660 and Limmer Loop intersection. It will add an additional through lane to FM 1660 in both directions as well as dedicated left- and right-turn lanes on FM 1660 and Limmer Loop in both directions. The project will also add additional sidewalks.

HUTTO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO