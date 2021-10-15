After we curb stomp Syracuse tonight, I hope somebody

A quick take on Syracuse’s participation Tuesday in the 2021 ACC Tipoff basketball media day event at the Charlotte Marriott City Center:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse and the other 14 ACC teams were represented at the annual event, with Jim Boeheim joined by Buddy Boeheim and Bourama Sidibe as the Orange contingent this year. Making the rounds on radio row, individual interview sessions, and a 15-minute press conference on stage, the trio discussed a multitude of items including how the team is shaping up (“The best energy I’ve been part of since I’ve been here,” said Buddy Boeheim), the new implementation of Name-Likeness-Image (“I think the biggest problem is the inequity, one person gets stuff (money) and nobody else does,” said Jim Boeheim), and Sidibe returning from two knee injuries to man the middle (“I’m doing really good, looking forward for this season,” said the big man in his fifth year of eligibility).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO