A World War II veteran has received the 42nd example of the 2022 Corvette Stingray after Chevy bumped the 95-year-old up its waiting list to receive the mid-engine sports car. Bobbie Carson picked his Arctic White 2022 Corvette Stingray up from the Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky earlier this month, according to local NBC affiliate WNKY. The elderly Corvette fan was initially put on a lengthy waiting list to receive the car, but after his dealership made a few inquisitive phone calls to Chevy, the automaker happily bumped him up the order to ensure he’d receive his car as soon as possible.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO