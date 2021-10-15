CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-Giants injury report: Aaron Donald and Daniel Jones good to go

By Cameron DaSilva
 10 days ago
It was mostly a worry-free week for the Rams on the injury front leading up to Sunday’s game against the Giants, aside from the minor scare that came with Aaron Donald being listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a knee injury. Things got better as the week went on and there are no injury concerns for Los Angeles this week.

Donald is good to go after being listed as a full participant Friday, as are Jake Funk and Matt Gay, who were limited to open the week on Wednesday. There are no injury concerns whatsoever for the Rams heading into this weekend’s game.

“From an injury standpoint, we should be good to go,” McVay said.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones was a full participant Friday and is expected to play against the Rams this weekend. The Giants announced that he’s been cleared to play Sunday after progressing through the concussion protocol.

Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have both been ruled out already, while Kadarius Toney, Andrew Thomas, Darius Slayton and Ben Bredeson are all listed as questionable.

The Giants are clearly banged up, but at least they’ll have Jones out there leading the offense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

