Nassau County Road & Lane Closures: Week of October 15-22, 2021

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Flooding in Pacifica Sunday forced Caltrans to close a stretch of State Route 1. San Mateo County sent an alert at 4:46 p.m. of the closure of SR 1 in both directions at Manor Dr. in Pacifica, with traffic being diverted to surface streets. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Sharp Park Road to State Route 35. Drivers were being urged to avoid the area. There was no estimated time of reopening available. A portion of HIghway 1 appears flooded at Manor Road in Pacifica, October 24, 2021. (Pacifica Police Department) Several traffic signals through the region are out due to todays storm. Treat these intersections as stop 🛑signs. Crews are working to restore these 🚦signals. Please stay off the roads if possible. Drive safely and watchout for our crews working in the roadways. pic.twitter.com/xFOzGtq6vE — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) October 25, 2021 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO