CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmW8b_0cSexBbH00

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list. The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state’s Endangered Species Act. Leatherback sea turtles are the world’s largest turtle species and have been on the federal endangered species list since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival. A subpopulation of leatherback sea turtles hatch in Indonesia and swim 6,000 miles to eat jellyfish off the California coast. Scientists say these sea turtles have declined in California by about 5.6% per year for the past three decades.

The post California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say

By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63% The post 10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking in a remote area in August. Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking The post Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Leatherback Sea Turtle#Endangered Species#Fish#Ap#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel 3-12

Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says

CNN By Eric Levenson, Taylor Romine, Leyla Santiago and Randi Kaye, CNN What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson. The remains were found in an area that The post Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
NORTH PORT, FL
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy