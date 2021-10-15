CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Torrence Racing links up with Toyota for 2022

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota Racing will expand its NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series presence in 2022 with the addition of Torrence Racing to its lineup. Steve Torrence and father Billy Torrence will bump the Toyota drivers competing in the Top Fuel category to five. Toyota Racing also has two Funny Car...

racer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Speedway Digest

Torrence battles to the front in Bristol

Top Fuel points leader and three-time defending world champ Steve Torrence powered to the track record on Saturday at Bristol Dragway, making the quickest run in Bristol history to qualify No. 1 at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver arrested, suspended indefinitely

Carson Ware was arrested and suspended ahead of what would have been his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this Saturday. NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR as a result of his actions. The 21-year-old Jamestown, North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart's NHRA Move Leaves Don Schumacher Racing Reeling

Motorsports mogul Tony Stewart and Top Fuel-driving fiancée Leah Pruett announced on Thursday that they are launching their own NHRA team and taking three-time Funny Car champion teammate Matt Hagan with them. Pruett and Hagan's exit leaves Funny Car driver and past NHRA champ Ron Capps as the only remaining...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Dejoria
Person
Antron Brown
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Driver Wearing His Dad’s Helmet

Formula 1 racing has come to the United States, with this weekend’s grand prix taking place in Austin, Texas. In honor of this weekend’s race taking place in the U.S., one driver is wearing a NASCAR-inspired helmet. Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is wearing a Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet at...
AUSTIN, TX
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 rolls on with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the final one this season running the low-horsepower, high-downforce handling package. This 1.5-mile oval, like Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, has limited tire falloff over...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Racing#Top Fuel#Nhra#Motorsports And Assets#Toyota North America#Ab Motorsports#Trd
racer.com

Sargeant setting IndyCar aside to chase F1 dream with Williams

Logan Sargeant says he is switching his focus back to a future in Formula 1 after being offered a role with the Williams Driver Academy, having been close to an IndyCar seat for 2022. The American had been set to test for AJ Foyt Racing at Barber Motorsports Park on...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

The winner was not a driver but an algorithm on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the top car clocked an average speed of 218 km/h (135 mph), ushering autonomous vehicles into a new era. Setting the record pace over two laps, a team from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) won a $1 million prize in the first Indy Autonomous Challenge, an event dedicated to self-driving cars. Their car beat EuroRacing, another European team who fell to a coding mistake by one of their student engineers despite securing the fastest lap time ever recorded for an autonomous car, at 139 miles per hour (223 km/h). EuroRacing's Dallara IL-15 had been programmed to run five laps instead of the six scheduled for every competitor and therefore slowed down during its final drive around the oval, bringing down the average speed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newspressnow.com

Johnson shows up to honor Herzog Racing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jimmie Johnson brought part of his family to honor the family that started him on his path to racing success. Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his daughter Lydia were on hand Saturday when Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed opened the new Herzog Motorsports display. The Herzog company of St. Joseph, Mo., is aiding Speedway Motors in building a 90,000 square foot addition to the museum, which will include a permanent Herzog display.
LINCOLN, NE
Speedway Digest

Brandon Jones Back in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones will return to race full-time in 2022 behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Supra. Jeff Meendering will also return as his crew chief continuing the leadership, continuity and experience the team has built to be a top contender for the championship run next year.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Loose lugs bring penalties for Bell, Logano and Briscoe

Christopher Bell’s Toyota was found with two lug nuts not secure at the end of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, and it’ll cost him his crew chief. Adam Stevens faces a $20,000 and a one-week suspension for the infraction. Stevens will serve his suspension for the next NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31. Bell finished eighth in the Hollywood Casino 400.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoffs: Round of 8 outlook

The first ticket to the Championship 4 will be on the line in Sunday’s Round of 8 opener for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock Premium). The Round of 8 begins with consecutive 1.5-mile tracks in Texas and Kansas Speedway (Oct....
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Harvick thinking big picture after third place

Kevin Harvick was best in class at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400 found a silver lining in his third-place finish. “We closed a huge gap at 1.5-mile racetracks, and everyone is doing a great job,” Harvick said. Harvick placed his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang behind Chevrolet winner Kyle...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy