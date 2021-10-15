CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Judge firms up trial date for Smollett, won't dismiss case

WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7GEW_0cSewD7G00
Jussie Smollett FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A judge on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, denied a last-ditch effort to dismiss a criminal case against actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) (Matt Marton)

CHICAGO — (AP) — A judge on Friday denied a last-ditch effort to dismiss a criminal case against actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

An attorney for the former “Empire” actor said Smollett's rights were being violated since he had already performed community service and given up a $10,000 bond under a previous deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop charges.

“A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle,” attorney Nenye Uche said.

But Judge James Linn noted that Smollett's case now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge, an arrangement that he would not upset.

Linn said jury selection in Smollett's trial would start Nov. 29.

Smollett, a gay Black man, told police in 2019 that two masked men attacked him when he was in Chicago working on “Empire.” But he was charged weeks later with filing a false police report, after investigators concluded that he staged the attack and paid two brothers to carry it out because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career. That case, however, was dropped.

The case was revived when a special prosecutor charged Smollett with disorderly conduct over the police reports. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

Although Uche tried to have the case dismissed, he said Smollett wants “nothing more than to go to a jury and clear his name.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

El Chapo appeals his conviction, argues for new trial

NEW YORK — Lawyers for the drug kingpin known as El Chapo argued Monday for a new trial, insisting "breathtaking jury misconduct" and an "unparalleled set of stifling defense restrictions" marred his conviction. Joaquin Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty in February 2019...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A former spokesman for Liberty University is suing the evangelical Virginia school after being fired, alleging in a lawsuit filed Monday that his termination came in retaliation for voicing concerns that sexual misconduct accusations were mishandled. Scott Lamb, a vice president-level executive at the school...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBO

'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The violence at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville shocked the nation, with people beaten to the ground, lighted torches thrown at counterdemonstrators and a self-proclaimed Hitler admirer ramming his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. The...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WDBO

Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The assistant director of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he fatally shot a cinematographer was fired from a previous job in 2019 after a gun went off on a set and slightly wounded a member of the film crew, a producer said Monday.
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy