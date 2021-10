In 2009, the first-ever cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was created. Now, the market is saturated with various coins, tokens and memes battling it out to be the number one cryptocurrency in the game. One of such crypto’s is Shiba Inu, which is a meme cryptocurrency that was developed in August 2020. It is an ERC-20 token created on Ethereum by a developer(s) going under the pseudonym, Ryoshi. According to Shiba Inu’s website, the crypto is a decentralized meme token that is developing into a ‘vibrant ecosystem’.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO