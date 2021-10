Fans of both DC and Marvel movies love a good bit of conspiracy theorizing about what may or may not be happening in some of the most anticipated films on their respective slates, and the arrival of the new The Batman trailer at DC FanDome has caused one big question to start circulating almost immediately: why are we not seeing The Riddler's face? While we are used to Marvel playing tricks on audiences with manipulated footage and purposely edited trailers, it seems that DC could be pulling their own stunt as in a whole host of better looks at the other main players, including Colin Farrell's Penguin, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, the one character that seems to be intentionally vague is Paul Dano's Edward Nashton aka The Riddler.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO