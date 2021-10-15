CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Tornado warning for Skaneateles, Union Springs, Owasco as storm rolls through (video)

 10 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for a portion of Cayuga County.

The warned area includes Skaneateles, Melrose Park, Fleming, and Owasco.

The storm was located just east of Union Springs around 4 p.m.

