Tornado warning for Skaneateles, Union Springs, Owasco as storm rolls through (video)
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for a portion of Cayuga County.
The warned area includes Skaneateles, Melrose Park, Fleming, and Owasco.
The storm was located just east of Union Springs around 4 p.m.
