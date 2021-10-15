Auburn native John Walsh believes Brian Laundrie is in Mexico or the Bahamas

On Wednesday night, Auburn native John Walsh debuted his show in Discovery ID about Gabby Petito’s murder.

Gabby Petito was a social media blogger on a cross country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie returned home early from the trip without Petito, then went missing days before Petito’s remains were discovered where they were last seen on their trip.

Laundrie is now a missing person as well as a person of interest in Petito’s murder. He’s also wanted for using her credit and debit cards.

Walsh seems to believe Laundrie is being aided and abetted by his parents, who have remained silent, in Mexico or the Bahamas.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Looking to purchase marijuana in New York? You may be able to get it as a gift by purchasing goods from some retailers

Marijuana sales aren’t yet legal in New York just yet, but businesses have found creative ways to get around that ...

State officials file appeal regarding federal judge’s decision to uphold religious exemptions for healthcare workers

An appeal has been filed by New York State regarding the ruling made by a federal judge that allows religious ...

La Niña has arrived and is expected to stay for the remainder of the winter. So what does this mean ...

A new strain of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States, this one in Louisiana. The variant, called B.1.630, was ...