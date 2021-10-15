Cayuga County Jail needs nurses

The Cayuga County Jail is struggling to keep a full staff of nurses.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said the full staff is made up of three registered nurses.

He said right now there are two full time nurses but they’ve had to contract outside the jail for medical services.

More help will be needed after Governor Kathy Hochul signed substance abuse treatment be provided to incarcerated people into law.

