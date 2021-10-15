CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Jail needs nurses

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNRgN_0cSeochd00

The Cayuga County Jail is struggling to keep a full staff of nurses.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said the full staff is made up of three registered nurses.

He said right now there are two full time nurses but they’ve had to contract outside the jail for medical services.

More help will be needed after Governor Kathy Hochul signed substance abuse treatment be provided to incarcerated people into law.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Looking to purchase marijuana in New York? You may be able to get it as a gift by purchasing goods from some retailers

Marijuana sales aren’t yet legal in New York just yet, but businesses have found creative ways to get around that ...

State officials file appeal regarding federal judge’s decision to uphold religious exemptions for healthcare workers

An appeal has been filed by New York State regarding the ruling made by a federal judge that allows religious ...

La Niña has arrived and is expected to stay for the remainder of the winter. So what does this mean ...

A new strain of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States, this one in Louisiana. The variant, called B.1.630, was ...

Comments / 1

James Dashnau
9d ago

or it could be the mandated covid vaccine that the states own nurses decline to take, and I applaud each and everyone of them

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Jon Budelmann

Lawsuit accuses state AG’s office of withholding information about Cayuga DA’s office, Auburn PD arrest of Nick’s Ride 4 Friends investigation. A new allegation alleges that the New York State Attorney General’s Office is illegally withholding records connected to a complaint about the Cayuga County District Attorney’s conduct. It has to do with an arrest that occurred in 2020 by Auburn Police. The ...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Butler

Deputies are investigating a crash that happened in the town of Butler around 7 p.m. on Sunday. First responders were called to the scene around that time. They say Rodney Burgess, 53, was traveling south on Route 89 when he lost control ... Deputies say a Colorado man was taken...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
Cayuga County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
FingerLakes1.com

Altercation leads to charges in Seneca Falls

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a 43-year-old following a disturbance. Benyamina Fox, 43, of Seneca Falls is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with two individuals – one of which was a protected party. As result, Fox was charged with felony criminal contempt, second degree...
SENECA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Marijuana#The Cayuga County Jail#La Ni A
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy