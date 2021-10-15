Pursuit suspect in standoff with LAPD officers

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody following an armed standoff at a home in San Jose Monday. San Jose police said units were at a “barricade incident” on the 1800 block of Junesong Way, in the Commodore neighborhood south of Berryessa Road. Officers originally responded just after 10 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance. The San Jose Police Department’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit Officers were on the scene and assisting. At 12:16 p.m. police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. The suspect was not identified and there were no other details of the incident immediately available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO