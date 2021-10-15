CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Pursuit suspect in standoff with LAPD officers

foxla.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pursuit suspect led LAPD officers on a high-speed pursuit through...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Homicide Suspect In Possible Standoff At House With Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police officers are surrounding a house near 3100 N. Lewis where they believe a homicide suspect could be hiding out. Officers say the house is near the westbound ramp of the Gilcrease Expressway and the ramp is closed. News On 6 can confirm that two people have come out...
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Third suspect involved in pursuit arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say the third suspect involved in the pursuit has been located and taken into custody. Rapid City Police are searching for a person involved in a pursuit that started early Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, Rapid City Police said multiple firearms...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Sherman Oaks Galleria#Lapd
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Armed Standoff In San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody following an armed standoff at a home in San Jose Monday. San Jose police said units were at a “barricade incident” on the 1800 block of Junesong Way, in the Commodore neighborhood south of  Berryessa Road. Officers originally responded just after 10 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance. The San Jose Police Department’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit Officers were on the scene and assisting. At 12:16 p.m. police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. The suspect was not identified and there were no other details of the incident immediately available.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping Suspect Livestreams Barricade, Standoff In Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A suspected kidnapping and barricade situation involving a baby that began Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Palmdale was still ongoing early Thursday morning, this after the suspect allegedly livestreamed a portion of the standoff on Instagram. Oct. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident began in the 38000 block of 5th Street East at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. At one point, a male suspect surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Sky2 reporter Desmond Shaw. However, a female suspect remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the balcony. The child is...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kwhi.com

TWO BRENHAM POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN PURSUIT

Two Brenham police officers were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries while attempting to arrest a suspect who led authorities on a multi-county chase Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Brenham Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle around 4 p.m. near the 6200 block of Highway 290...
BRENHAM, TX
cbslocal.com

LAPD Officer Shot, Wounded In South LA; Juvenile Suspect Detained

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police officer is expected to survive after being shot while driving in South L.A. early Thursday morning, and a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. as the officer was driving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect in custody, standoff ends on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a police standoff that lasted over an hour on Turkey Ranch Road is in custody, according to police scanner traffic. The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road near the border of Wichita and Archer County. According to scanner […]
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County pursuit, standoff: Oshkosh man gets 6 years in prison

JUNEAU, Wis. - Tyler Anderson, 26, of Oshkosh was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay more than $51,000 in restitution after he led law enforcement on a pursuit, struck a squad car and engaged in an hours-long standoff with authorities in January. Anderson pleaded guilty to...
q13fox.com

Police pursuit of armed robbery suspect ends in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - A pursuit with an armed robbery suspect started in Lakewood and ended in the Parkland-Spanaway area Tuesday afternoon. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Lakewood police began pursuing an armed robbery suspect, who was driving a red pickup truck. That chase continued through Lakewood and ended up near Pacific Avenue South and 149th Street, in the Parkland-Spanaway area, where the suspect was finally stopped.
PARKLAND, WA
Pioneer Press

Officers who fired at suspect during Oakdale standoff identified; man facing charges

Authorities have identified the law enforcement officers who shot at an Oakdale man after he allegedly fired at them during a standoff on Monday. Washington County sheriff’s deputy Randy Helms, Woodbury police Sgt. Omar Maklad and Oakdale police officer Kevin Merkling fired their service weapons at 32-year-old Shawn Fairley Codinack, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
OAKDALE, MN
ntvhoustonnews.com

Suspect crashes into patrol vehicle during pursuit

HOUSTON – A suspect is recovering in the hospital after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol unit and a civilian vehicle during pursuit. It happened in the 10085 block of Westpark Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect was admitted in the Med Center three days nights...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Officer Hospitalized After Shooting Near Police Station

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot early Thursday near a police station in the South Los Angeles area, according to the department. The shooting happened at 34th Street and Central Avenue. The location is near the LAPD's Newton Division Police Station. The officer, who was transported to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy