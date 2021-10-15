Pursuit suspect in standoff with LAPD officers

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A suspected kidnapping and barricade situation involving a baby that began Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Palmdale was still ongoing early Thursday morning, this after the suspect allegedly livestreamed a portion of the standoff on Instagram.
Oct. 20, 2021. (CBSLA)
The incident began in the 38000 block of 5th Street East at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
At one point, a male suspect surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Sky2 reporter Desmond Shaw. However, a female suspect remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the balcony.
The child is...
