Public Safety

A Kandahar mosque attack exposes the Taliban's security challenges

By Ailsa Chang
 10 days ago

Dozens of people are dead in southern Afghanistan after suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayers. The attack comes one week after a similar incident killed dozens of Shiite worshippers in the country's north. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State, ISIS-K, has taken responsibility for both...

