Public Health

New cases of 'Havana Syndrome' grow as cause remains a mystery

By Sarah McCammon
 10 days ago

It was the middle of a Moscow winter about four years ago when Marc Polymeropoulos was asleep in his hotel room until suddenly... MARC POLYMEROPOULOS: I was awoken, you know, in the middle of the night. But I had just had incredible vertigo, dizziness. I wanted to throw up....

AFP

Blinken meets Colombia embassy staff hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

US officials reported Havana syndrome symptoms in Colombia

CNN — More than a dozen US officials who work at the US Embassy in Colombia and their family members have reported symptoms consistent with "Havana syndrome" in recent weeks, according to a US official and a source familiar with the situation. Some officials who reported symptoms in Colombia had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Kamala Harris
omahanews.net

US probing possible cases of 'Havana Syndrome' among embassy staff in Bogota

Bogota [Colombia], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Washington has been secretly investigating possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that allegedly affected some of the staff of the US Embassy in Colombia, El Tiempo newspaper reported on Saturday. The buildings in the districts of El Nogal and Rosales in northern Bogota are...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Chicago

‘Seized by Some Invisible Hand': What it Feels Like to Have Havana Syndrome

In March of 2017, Tina Onufer, a career foreign service officer stationed in Havana, was standing at her kitchen window, washing dishes, when it hit her. “I felt like I was being struck with something,” she said. “Pain that I have never felt before in my life … mostly in my head and in my eyes. … It was as if I had been seized by some invisible hand and I couldn't move.”
HAVANA, IL
TODAY.com

Havana Syndrome victims speak out

Five years after it first surfaced in Cuba, the cause and culprit of the mysterious illness that has sickened more than 200 American spies and diplomats around the world remain unknown. Now three of the original victims are speaking out. NBC chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cia#Havana Syndrome#Russia#Microwave Radiation#Npr#Ct#Americans#The Colombian Embassy
Phys.org

Havana syndrome sees uptick in cases, concerns, and questions

In 2016, dozens of diplomatic staff at the U.S. and Canadian embassies in Havana began experiencing a sudden onset of health troubles with no apparent cause. They reported a variety of symptoms, including vertigo, nausea, vision and hearing difficulties, memory loss, and headaches. Many said they felt something pressing or vibrating around them or heard noises just before the symptoms appeared, leading some to suspect they had been exposed to a high-intensity burst of energy or sound waves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kisswtlz.com

Lawmakers pressure Blinken to act on Havana syndrome “crisis”

A bipartisan group of senators is urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take immediate action in response to proliferating reports of “Havana Syndrome,” calling cases of the mysterious neurological condition that has sickened hundreds of U.S. officers “a significant, unmitigated threat to our national security,” in a letter sent Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

US State Department defends handling of ‘Havana Syndrome’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Thursday defended its handling of so-called Havana Syndrome health complaints, after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said they were concerned the unexplained ailments were not being taken seriously enough. Around 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Blinken ‘insufficiently’ handling ‘Havana syndrome’ threat, lawmakers say

Bipartisan lawmakers are encouraging further action from the State Department on a series of mysterious health threats called “Havana syndrome,” accusing Secretary of State Antony Blinken of “insufficiently” handling the crisis. In a letter sent to Blinken Wednesday, Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Jeanne Shaheen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Collins: 'Secretary Blinken was very slow to meet with' Havana syndrome victims

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), two of the Senate leaders behind the HAVANA Act, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of that bill and the differences in support from the State Department compared to the CIA. "I give a lot of credit to the new Director of the CIA, Bill Burns for taking seriously the illnesses and complaints," says Sen. Collins. "Unfortunately, the State Department has really lagged the CIA. Secretary Blinken was very slow to meet with the victims in contrast to Director Burns."Oct. 14, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

Blinken met with diplomats impacted by Havana syndrome in Bogotá

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met privately with US officials who were affected by Havana syndrome during his visit Thursday to the US Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, according to a senior State Department official. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Havana Syndrome Reported In Colombia Right Before Blinken’s Scheduled Visit

Havana Syndrome, a mysterious condition that has affected numerous U.S. officials while serving abroad, has been reported in Colombia, ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit. U.S. embassy officials in Bogotá, Colombia, have been experiencing “unexplained health incidents,” a term used to describe Havana Syndrome, since mid-September, according...
HEALTH
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Nation Must Come Together to Tackle Havana Syndrome

Viewpoint: Nation Must Come Together to Tackle Havana Syndrome. In late August, members of Vice President Kamala Harris’ advanced entourage during a trip to Vietnam reported “anomalous health incidents” that were assessed to be similar to what has been referred to as “Havana syndrome.”. U.S. personnel in Germany have also...
WORLD
defector.com

Behold: The Worst Havana Syndrome Report Yet

For some years now, Havana syndrome has been something of a Rorschach test. First reported on in 2016 in Cuba, the affliction is generally described as a wide-ranging set of medical symptoms that U.S. foreign service members, primarily those in the CIA, have said they experienced at locations all over the world. Initially, the government thought the maladies could be caused by sonic weapon. More recently, an investigation raised the specter of giant Russian microwave beams. Mass hysteria has also been a leading theory. Any one person’s chosen explanation can tell you a lot about that person’s gullibility and regard for one of the most dishonest self-interested segments of the U.S. government. This is how we know that Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe is just awful at her job.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

Long before Havana Syndrome, U.S. reported microwaves beamed at an embassy

In 1996, Michael Beck and a colleague at the National Security Agency were sent to a "hostile country" on a brief assignment. After being detained at the airport for about an hour, they were allowed to go, but knew they were being closely watched. A few days into the assignment,...
MILITARY

